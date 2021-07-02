former-georgia,-miami-coach-mark-richt-reveals-he-has-parkinson’s-disease

Longtime college football coach Mark Richt has Parkinson’s disease.

The former head coach at Georgia and Miami announced his diagnosis in a brief message released through social media on Thursday night. Richt, 61, retired from coaching after the 2018 season and has recently been working as an analyst for the ACC Network.

“I have been waddling around lately and people have asked what’s wrong. I’ve decided to tell everyone at the same time. I have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s,” Richt said. “Truthfully I look at it as a momentary light affliction compared to the future glory in heaven. Thank you Jesus for promising us a future blessing of a glorified body that has no sin and no disease. In the meantime I am going to enjoy the blessings that I do have. See you on the ACC Network!”

Richt was the head coach at Georgia for 15 seasons, amassing a 145-51 record with two SEC championships and five SEC East titles. The school let Richt go after the 2015 season and he quickly was hired by his alma mater, Miami.

Richt spent three seasons coaching the Hurricanes but surprisingly retired after a disappointing 2018 season. The Hurricanes went 7-6 that year and Richt said he felt Miami would be “in better hands” without him running the program.

“I just felt like, me knowing it was time for me to not do it anymore, I didn’t want to fake it. I didn’t want to just do it for the money. I felt like, for me, to know it was time for me to stop coaching, it was just obvious that it was going to be good for everybody,” Richt said in April 2019.

After 15 seasons at Georgia, Mark Richt spent three seasons as the head coach at Miami before retirning after the 2018 season. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Richt had a 26-13 record at Miami and a 171-64 overall record as a college head coach. Before becoming a head coach, Richt was a longtime assistant under Bobby Bowden at Florida State.

Richt suffered a heart attack in October of 2019 during a morning workout at the gym. Richt recovered and returned to work at the ACC Network only a few weeks later. At the time, Richt said he had two arteries that were “100% blocked.” He had three stents placed in one artery and a fourth stent placed in the other.

More from Yahoo Sports: