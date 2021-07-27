Home WORLD NEWS Former Democratic Sen. Barbara Boxer ‘assaulted’ in Oakland
Former Democratic Sen. Barbara Boxer ‘assaulted’ in Oakland

Former Democratic Sen. Barbara Boxer was “assaulted” in Oakland, California, on Monday.

A tweet from her verified Twitter account said the incident happened in the Jack London Square neighborhood.

“The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car,” the tweet said.

Boxer is “thankful that she was not seriously injured,” the missive added.

The Oakland Police Department issued a statement saying multiple news outlets inquired about a “strong robbery” on Monday but would not release the identity of the victim.

“The Department can confirm at 1:15 PM, the victim was walking in the 300 block of 3rd Street when they were approached by a suspect. The suspect forcefully took loss from the victim, and fled in a nearby waiting vehicle,” OPD told the Washington Examiner.

The department said the incident is under investigation, adding there is a $2,000 reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest in the case.

Boxer, 80, served as a U.S. senator for California from 1993 through the beginning of 2017.

Tags: News, California, Crime

Original Author: Daniel Chaitin, Kaelan Deese

