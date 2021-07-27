former-democratic-sen.-barbara-boxer-‘assaulted’-in-oakland

Former Democratic Sen. Barbara Boxer was “assaulted” in Oakland, California, on Monday.

A tweet from her verified Twitter account said the incident happened in the Jack London Square neighborhood.

“The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car,” the tweet said.

Boxer is “thankful that she was not seriously injured,” the missive added.

The Oakland Police Department issued a statement saying multiple news outlets inquired about a “strong robbery” on Monday but would not release the identity of the victim.

“The Department can confirm at 1:15 PM, the victim was walking in the 300 block of 3rd Street when they were approached by a suspect. The suspect forcefully took loss from the victim, and fled in a nearby waiting vehicle,” OPD told the Washington Examiner.

The department said the incident is under investigation, adding there is a $2,000 reward for anyone with information leading to an arrest in the case.

Boxer, 80, served as a U.S. senator for California from 1993 through the beginning of 2017.

