former-cub-kris-bryant:-staying-with-giants-long-term-‘enticing’

Kris Bryant donned a black hat with orange lettering, on the opposite side of the color wheel from the Cubbie blue he’d worn his whole MLB career, to make his Giants debut on Sunday.

“Just going through the trade rumors and noise and all that is pretty stressful as a player,” Bryant told Giants reporters before the game. “It’s tough to go through that one, two, three times. So, it was a sense of: it happened. I’m happy to be going to a team like the San Francisco Giants.”

Bryant went on to say that he thanked Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer for trading him to a team that “wants to win a World Series.”

When asked last week if he’d consider signing back with the Cubs this offseason – Bryant is set to become a free agent after this year – he left open the possibility.

“I feel like I’ve always been really consistent in that,” Bryant said. “Sometimes the narrative out there has never been right, and it’s been frustrating for me to see some of that. But deep down in my heart, I know I’ve had some of my best memories here and some of the best times in my life.

“So, it’d be really stupid of me not to say, ‘Hey, if they wanted me here, I’m always going to listen because Chicago’s a special place.”

Just don’t get your hopes up too high, Cubs fans.

Bryant told Giants writers on Sunday that staying in San Francisco long-term was “definitely enticing.”

The Giants penciled in Bryant batting second and playing third base against the Astros on Sunday.

