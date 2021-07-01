Former college football and basketball greats celebrate start of NIL laws – ESPN

Paul Finebaum breaks down Thursday being the first day college athletes can pursue NIL deals. (1:47)

11:31 AM ET Jeremy WillisESPN.com

On Thursday, for the first time, college athletes can begin making money off their names, images and likenesses without the threat of losing eligibility.

That comes after the NCAA decided to suspend rules prohibiting athletes from selling their likenesses. It follows years of debate, a United States Supreme Court opinion, and new laws going into effect in several states around the country. Some college athletes have even begun signing endorsement deals.

“This is an important day for college athletes since they all are now able to take advantage of name, image and likeness opportunities,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a statement.

Former Duke basketball player JJ Redick tweeted Thursday night, “I would have made a bag [of money] on NIL endorsements.”

Redick — a two-time consensus All-American for the Blue Devils and one of the most well-known college athletes of the time — probably isn’t wrong.

From 2004-2006, I would have made a bag 💰 on NIL endorsements. Sadly- I would have blown it all on Natty Light and Lacoste polos (with the collars popped, of course). — JJ Redick (@jj_redick) July 1, 2021

Now that these laws are in effect, other notable former college athletes are celebrating what the next generation of players can do with their success.

To all the student-athletes out there…..HAPPY NIL DAY! May you continue to work your craft while allowing your craft to work for you. Be a business. Be a brand. Be on the lookout for Uncle Sam! — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) July 1, 2021

No 🧢 https://t.co/XwWPqaesvd — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) June 30, 2021

Well well well….look what we have here 😏 — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) July 1, 2021

Former Texas A&M quarterback Johnny Manziel, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner, was suspended in 2013 for making money off autographs. He used the announcement to offer athletes some business and marketing advice.

Set up a business. Create Shopify account. Design merch w/ fulfillment to ship and handle customer service. Tweet/IG directly to your fan base. Make bank bros — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) July 1, 2021

With the amount of volume you’ll be doing you will not need to go order a ton of merch before hand. Put up for sale and print as each order is placed so you are not left with excess merchandise. Learned that lesson the hard way. — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) July 1, 2021

Jeremy Bloom, a former Colorado wide receiver who was a member of U.S. national ski team, was able to get endorsements from his skiing career. He challenged the NCAA to keep his football eligibility and continue to make money as a skier, but the NCAA declared him permanently ineligible in 2006. Bloom used this week’s news as a victory lap for his fight and that of other college athletes in similar positions.

David has finally defeated Goliath. It has taken a village but we did it. We finally did it. https://t.co/SkCvwgNYxz — Jeremy Bloom (@JeremyBloom11) June 30, 2021

I can’t thank you enough Jeremy for your support! What you have started long ago is coming to a reality and you have to be so proud! Among countless other influential figures!! It’s a blessing to know you guys! — Brittany Collens (@Brittcollens22) July 1, 2021

I can’t help but think about Aaron Adair. A young man who the @ncaa kicked off the Oklahoma baseball team because he wrote a book about surviving brain cancer. Today is for you Aaron. — Jeremy Bloom (@JeremyBloom11) July 1, 2021