Former Chinese Minister Sentenced To Death For Taking Bribes

Fu Zhenghua, a former justice minister, was sentenced to death by a Chinese court for corruption involving $16 million, with a two-year reprieve.Fu, 67, was found guilty by the Intermediate People’s Court of Changchun in northeast China’s Jilin province, according to AAnews. According to the court ruling, the death sentence can be commuted after two years in prison.

Fu, who served as Justice Minister from March 2018 to April 2020, was accused of “taking advantage” of his position between 2005 and 2021, including accepting bribes totaling more than 117 million yuan (about $16.76 million) and “bending the law for personal gain.”

According to the report, the court revoked Fu’s political rights for life and confiscated all of his personal property.

“After the two-year reprieve for his [email protected] sentence, Fu’s sentence can be commuted to life in prison in accordance with the law, but no further reduction or parole shall be given to him,” according to the court ruling, as quoted by the Chinese public broadcaster CGTN.

Additionally, the court stated in its verdict that;

“This concealment allowed Fu Weihua to avoid prosecution for a long time. The sum of bribes Fu had taken was huge, and he committed particularly serious crimes, which caused a heavy loss to the interests of the state and people and also had a particularly bad social impact.”

