former-chelsea-star-moses-scores-fourth-goal-in-a-row-for-spartak-moscow

The 30-year-old opened the scoring as the People’s Team cruised to a comfortable win at the Otkrytiye Arena

Victor Moses continued his fine goalscoring run for Spartak Moscow with the opening goal in their 4-0 victory over Rubin Kazan on Wednesday.

The former Super Eagles midfielder made it four goals in four appearances for Rui Vitoria’s side since he completed a permanent switch from Chelsea.

Moses broke the deadlock at the Otkritie Arena with his strike from the penalty spot in the 10th minute.

The goal separated both teams in the first 45 minutes before goals from Alexander Sobolev, Roman Zobnin and Georgi Dzhikiya sealed their emphatic victory.

The result was Spartak Moscow’s second straight win in the Premier Cup – a pre-season tournament involving Russian Premier League clubs. Two days ago, Moses completed the rout as Vitoria’s men cruised to a 4-0 win over FC Sochi.