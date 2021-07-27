Home NEWS Former California Sen. Barbara Boxer victim of assault and theft
Former California Sen. Barbara Boxer victim of assault and theft

(CNN)Former US Sen. Barbara Boxer of California was a victim of assault and theft Monday in the Jack London Square neighborhood of Oakland, her office said.

“The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car,” a spokesperson from Boxer’s office said. “She is thankful that she was not seriously injured.”

The assault and robbery occurred Monday at 1:15 p.m. local time in the 300 block of 3rd Street, the Oakland Police Department confirmed to CNN.

      The suspect “forcefully took” Boxer’s cell phone and fled the area in a nearby waiting vehicle, police said.

        This incident is currently being investigated by the police department’s robbery section, police said. The department is offering up to $2,000 as a reward leading to an arrest in the case.

          The former Democratic senator served from 1993 to 2017, when she was succeeded by now-Vice President Kamala Harris.

