Former Bears OLB Barkevious Mingo arrested in child sex offense case

Former Chicago Bears edge rusher Barkevious Mingo was arrested and posted a $25,000 bond in a child sex offense case earlier this week. The news was first reported by Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk.

According to TMZ Sports, court records indicate Mingo was arrested on July 8 for “indecency with a child, sexual contact” in Tarrant County, Texas. He posted bond the next day. If found guilty, Mingo could face a prison sentence of up to 20 years in the state of Texas.

Mingo spent last season with the Bears on a one-year deal, playing in all 16 games. He totaled 35 tackles with 2.5 sacks and two passes defended. He signed with the Atlanta Falcons this offseason. Mingo was a 2013 first-round draft pick who played for the Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Seattle Seahawks, and Houston Texans prior to his time with the Bears.

Bears Wire will update this story as more information is released.

