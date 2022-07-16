‘formation-of-low-pressure-activated-monsoon-current’

PUNE: The heavy rain in several parts of the country between July 7 and July 13 is being attributed largely to the Madden-Julian Oscillation (MJO), an eastward moving ‘pulse’ of cloud, wind and rainfall that affects tropical weather systems like the monsoon and typically recurs every 30 to 60 days. The MJO entered a favourable phase earlier this July, thereby bringing more rain to India.

Besides, the monsoon started getting active from June 28, followed by the formation of a low pressure system,

Jenamani

said. “When a low pressure was formed after a long period, it further activated the monsoon current,” he explained.

Three of the six weeks so far since monsoon began, in fact, registered a shortfall of 24%-42%.

Extensive rain began in Telangana and Maharashtra from July 10. “This was the second maximum rainfall belt during the week, which extended from Telangana to Vidarbha from this period till July 13-14. This also showed how variable monsoon is, because parts of northeast, UP and Bihar were highly rain deficient during this period,” Jenamani said.

The northeast ended with a 66% rain deficiency during the week, central and peninsular India had 137% and 155% excess rain, he said.

According to

DS Pai

, director of Institute of Climate Change Studies, Kerala, the Bay of Bengal branch of monsoon was active in June and gave more rain to the northeast.

He said MJO became favourable for a good part of the past fortnight. “The

Arabian Sea

branch also strengthened. The monsoon trough being south of its normal position kept all the moisture concentration over central and peninsular India, resulting in significant rainfall in these parts.”

