Forgotten estate Prince William and Kate Middleton have inherited since Queen’s death is worth £1.2 million

Prince William and Kate Middleton have inherited a “secret” home set on an estate in rural Wales since the death of the Queen last month.

Situated in a corner of Carmarthenshire, the sprawling property was bought by King Charles 15 years ago and it was a favourite place for himself and Camilla to visit.

The home on the Llwynywermod Estate on the outskirts of Myddfai, near Llandovery, was visited by the King and Queen Consort every St David’s Day, reports WalesOnline.

He and Camilla also spent some time there in April 2021 in the days and weeks after the death of Prince Philip.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have had many changes since their new titles

The royal couple bought the three-bedroom country hideaway in 2007 and Charles had reportedly spent as long as 40 years searching for the perfect country retreat before settling on Llwynywermod, parts of which can actually be booked out by families or couples looking for a relaxing break.

The idyllic bolthole features three cottages, a Grade II listed barn and the main house was used by Charles and Camilla.

The Royal couple renovated the farmhouse in 2008 and photographs show a huge dining hall with a vaulted ceiling along with a pretty farmhouse garden and manicured borders.

They have inherited the King and Camilla’s Welsh estate worth £1.2 million

Its thought that the King searched for 40 years for the perfect country home

The King previously described the property, set just outside the Brecon Beacons, as “exceptionally beautiful” and within distance of the Welsh capital of Cardiff.

Inside the grand dining hall, we can see a huge mahogany table stretching the length of the room and seated for 16 guests.

Meanwhile two chandeliers hang over the table and rich red tapestries are mounted on the walls. A large church window is the focal point of the room and floods the space with natural light.

The exterior of the property has been painted in a cottage cream with eggshell green painted on the window frames and door.

The home’s grand hall is large enough for 16 and tastefully decorated

The garden features a large manicured lawn with a square water feature

Two huge terracotta pots flank the pathway to the front door while stone borders have been filled with climbing plants and shrubs to complement the cream brickwork.

Another view of the garden sees a large manicured lawn with a square water feature in the centre.

The engraving on the stone reads: “To HRH the Prince of Wales great master of the order” – a title the King’s son now has for himself.

Kate and William made their first trip to Wales recently

Kate and William recently made their first trip to Wales since their new titles were announced.

The pair spent the day travelling the length of Wales, first visiting Holyhead in Anglesey, North Wales, and then travelling to Swansea in South West Wales.

The royal couple had promised to visit at the earliest opportunity following the death of the Queen, and return hoping to begin “deepening the trust and respect” they have with the people of Wales.

The new Prince and Princess of Wales resided in Wales for three years between 2010 and 2013, where they lived in Anglesey, an island on the northwest coast of Wales.

