forgotten-at-sea

101 East investigates the plight of seafarers, left abandoned at sea during the pandemic, and their quests to get home.
Changing the way we measure economic growth may help redress the balance between nature and exploitation of resources.
A group of activists risk their lives to free enslaved fishermen working for Thai fishing companies in Indonesia.
Melting ice, rising seas, warming oceans – are we running out of time to stave off the worst effects of climate change?
As China contests islands from Japan to Malaysia, it has deployed its ‘maritime militia’ across the South China Sea.