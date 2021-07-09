The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has begged President Muhammadu Buhari to forgive the self-appointed Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo Igboho over his agitations to disintegrate Nigeria.

Oluwo said Sunday Igboho, who was declared wanted after his house was raided last week by the DSS, has suffered a lot.

The traditional ruler said Igboho will drop his agitations, adding that he would take him on a visit to Buhari.

In a letter to the President on Friday, the Oluwo said Sunday Igboho earned his popularity as an activist whose joy is to liberate the cheated.

He explained that “Whenever I’ve information about his move, I do call him to order.”

Oluwo recalled that Adeyemo visited his palace in 2011 and he gave him pieces of advice when sought.

However, the Oba regretted that “instead of Igboho to distinctively differentiate between agitation towards government and inter groups activism, he failed.”

The monarch said he was insulted by Igboho for standing up for a united Nigeria, saying, however, that he has forgiven him.

He appealed to the President, saying, “I’m personally beseeching your Excellency as the number one citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to demonstrate your magnanimity by forgiving our promising son, Chief Adeyemo Sunday Igboho.

“He is a novice in handling issues against the government. He is a gift to us in Yoruba. He has pledged his readiness to listen to us. I appeal to your Excellency to slow down the security trail on Sunday Igboho. I promise your Excellency that Igboho will mind his steps henceforth. He has suffered a lot. He would step down agitations. I will bring him for a peace talk at an appropriate time.