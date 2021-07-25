Forget Sunday Igboho, bandits now shooting down NAF jets – Omokri to Buhari

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to “snap out” of his fixation on Sunday Igboho, the Yoruba nation agitator.

Omokri said Buhari should pay more attention on bandits shooting down military jets in Nigeria.

In a series of tweets, the former presidential aide said the Nigerian aviation space was no longer safe with bandits having missile surfaces to bring down jets.

According to Omokri: “I urge Buhari to snap out of his Igboho fixation and acknowledge that no plane flying over Nigeria is safe. The downed Alpha Jet costs close to $1 million. It flies at 50,000 feet.

“If bandits can shoot it, they can shoot any jet in Nigeria down, military or civilian.

“The cavalier manner the Buhari regime is taking the downing of an airforce jet by bandits does not augur well for national security.

“If bandits now possess surface to air missiles that can bring down a military jet, then how safe is civilian aviation in Nigeria?”