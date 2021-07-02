forest-hill-woman-sentenced-to-20-years-for-killing-man-by-driving-over-him-twice

A Forest Hill woman who killed a man in 2019 by running over him twice in a Fort Worth parking lot has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the murder.

Laura J. Rosas, 35, is currently housed at the Murray Unit in Gatesville. She arrived at the state prison on May 11.

She was sentenced earlier this year in the killing of 30-year-old Emmanuel R. Ramirez, 30, of Fort Worth.

Officers responded to a call shortly before 2:30 a.m. on April 8, 2019, at 4200 South Freeway service road.

A group of people had been in a fight at the OK Corral, a popular Latin nightclub, earlier in the evening, Fort Worth police said.

Two women who had been involved in the fight were sitting in their car near the club when they saw the victim in the parking lot, police said. The victim also had been involved in the fight.

At some point, one of the women drove the car toward the victim, hitting and killing him, police said. She ran over him twice, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was later identified as Rosas.

No other injuries were reported.