Ford recalls nearly 775,000 Explorer SUVs following reports of six injuries – CNN

Ne York (CNN Business) Ford said Friday that it has recalled nearly 775,000 of its popular Explorer sports utility vehicles around the world following reports of six injuries related to steering issues in North America.

The auto company said the recalls were for the 2013-2017 models of the Explorer. Ford (F) said in a press release that “affected vehicles may experience a clunk noise, unusual handling, or a misaligned rear wheel.”

Ford noted that these particular Explorer models may have problems with a fractured rear suspension toe link that “significantly diminishes steering control, increasing the risk of a crash.”

The company said that of the 774,696 recalled vehicles, 676,152 were in North America and 59,935 were in China. The remaining recalls took place in Europe, South America and other international markets.

Notifications to owners will begin the week of Aug. 23 and dealers will inspect and replace parts as necessary.