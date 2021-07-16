Home News America Ford recalls more than 770,000 Explorer vehicles
News America

Ford recalls more than 770,000 Explorer vehicles

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
ford-recalls-more-than-770,000-explorer-vehicles

Ford Motor is recalling about 774,696 Ford Explorer vehicles because of a seized cross-axis ball joint that may cause a fractured rear suspension toe link

July 16, 2021, 5:36 PM

1 min read

Ford Motor is recalling about 774,696 Ford Explorers because of potential fractures in the rear suspension,

A seized cross-axis ball joint may cause a fractured rear suspension toe link.

Impacted vehicles may experience unusual handling, or a misaligned rear wheel. Fracture of a rear toe link significantly diminishes steering control, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall includes Explorer vehicles from 2013 through 2017 and approximately 676,152 vehicles in North America.

Ford said Friday that it’s aware of six reports of injuries reportedly related to the issue in North America.

ABC News

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Gun injuries cost more than $1 billion a...

Child killed when abductor crashes into tree at...

Recovery effort at Surfside building collapse could end...

From ‘unbelievable’ to ‘just brilliant’: Rory McIlroy experiences...

Texas Republicans pressure Dems in standoff over voting...

Indictment unsealed in alleged plot against Democratic headquarters

Fired Tennessee vaccine leader rebuts claims point-by-point

European officials say ‘climate change has arrived’

Lebanon’s Gordian knot could strangle it

CNN correspondent reports from ground as Belgium sees...

Leave a Reply