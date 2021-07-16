Home Business Ford recalling 775000 SUVs for steering issue linked to six injuries – Reuters
Ford recalling 775000 SUVs for steering issue linked to six injuries – Reuters

The Ford logo is seen at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON, July 16 (Reuters) – Ford Motor Co (F.N) said on Friday it was recalling about 775,000 Ford Explorer SUVs worldwide for a steering issue linked to reports of six injuries in North America.

The recall covers 2013-2017 model year vehicles that may experience a seized cross-axis ball joint that could cause a fractured rear-suspension toe link, which could significantly diminish steering control, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall covers 676,152 vehicles in North America, 59,935 in China and 38,600 elsewhere. The U.S. vehicles are in high-rust states.

Owner notifications will begin in late August. Dealers will inspect cross-axis ball joints and replace if needed and replace the toe links with a revised part.

Ford issued two other small recalls on Friday, nearly all of them in North America. One is for about 35,000 2020-2021 Ford F-350 Super Duty vehicles with 6.7-liter engines and single rear wheel axle for a rear-axle housing spring seat interface weld issue.

Ford is also recalling 41,000 2020-2021 Lincoln Aviator vehicles equipped with 3.0-liter gas engines because the battery cable wire harness may not be properly secured.

The issue could result in a short circuit and potential fire. Ford is not aware of any accidents, injuries or fires related to the two smaller recalls.

Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Jonathan Oatis

