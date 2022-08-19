Investor’s unloading of 10% stake adds to uncertainty at retailer that is bleeding customers and cash
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. suffered another blow this week when its highest-profile investor sold out, just months after buying up shares and securing seats on the board.
Billionaire investor Ryan Cohen filed to sell his entire 10% stake in the company, a disclosure that sparked a pullback in its stock that began late Wednesday.
Resume Subscription
We are delighted that you’d like to resume your subscription.
You will be charged $ + tax (if applicable) for The Wall Street Journal. You may change your billing preferences at any time in the Customer Center or call Customer Service. You will be notified in advance of any changes in rate or terms. You may cancel your subscription at anytime by calling Customer Service.
Please click confirm to resume now.