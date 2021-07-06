For a second day, Mercy Springfield near record high of COVID-19 patients – St. Louis Post-Dispatch

For a second day, Mercy Springfield near record high of COVID-19 patients
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There were 115 people hospitalized with COVID-19 at Mercy Hospital Springfield on Monday, just below the hospital’s record of 116 that was set the day before, the hospital’s chief administrative officer said Monday.
The rising numbers are part of a troubling trend that has placed Missouri among the worst states in the nation for rising coronavirus cases, according to data from The bioreports. On Monday, Missouri was tied with Arkansas at the top of that list, with a rate of 16 confirmed coronavirus cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days. Nevada was in third place with 15 cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days.
Neighboring states also are seeing cases rise, but in contrast, Illinois is reporting a rate of just two cases per 100,000 residents, and Kansas is at six cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days.
Missouri outbreaks have been running especially high in north-central counties, as well as in the Joplin and Springfield region, which is boosting hospitalization numbers, too.
Mercy Hospital Springfield CAO Erik Frederick tweeted that the hospital was expanding to a second COVID-19 designated intensive care unit.
“Physicians, nurses and respiratory therapists are tired,” Frederick tweeted Monday. “Heck everyone is tired.”
The day before, on the Fourth of July, the Springfield hospital hit a record high of 116 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
“Spent the night looking for ventilators because we ran out,” Frederick tweeted on Sunday. “47 patients on vents. A lot of those are COVID but not all.”
Mercy Springfield spokeswoman Sonya Kullmann confirmed that the hospital had been able to get the necessary ventilators from other Mercy hospitals.
Frederick, along with a chorus of other health officials, has been pleading with the public to get vaccinated against the virus.
Less than 40% of Missouri’s population has been fully vaccinated, and the figure is less than 20% in some rural counties, according to Missouri public health data.
In Illinois, nearly 56% of the eligible population has been vaccinated, according to state public health data as of Friday.
99 COVID+ @MercySGF. It’s 4th of July weekend. We gained our independence by fighting together against a common enemy. We’re not each other’s enemy. COVID is. The only weapon we have is vaccination. Please get one and join the fight. https://t.co/eu5DSyomX0
— Erik Frederick (@CAOMercySGF) July 2, 2021
