For a second day, Mercy Springfield near record high of COVID-19 patients – St. Louis Post-Dispatch











FILE – In this Tuesday, June 22, 2021, file photo, a man receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Springfield, Mo. One Missouri hospital official is telling anyone making disparaging remarks about the COVID-19 vaccine to "Shut up" as state officials ask for federal help dealing with a surge in cases that has some counties urging new precautions. Deep vaccine resistance has allowed the delta variant, first identified India, to take hold in the state, straining hospitals, particularly in the Springfield area. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP, File)



SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There were 115 people hospitalized with COVID-19 at Mercy Hospital Springfield on Monday, just below the hospital’s record of 116 that was set the day before, the hospital’s chief administrative officer said Monday.

The rising numbers are part of a troubling trend that has placed Missouri among the worst states in the nation for rising coronavirus cases, according to data from The bioreports. On Monday, Missouri was tied with Arkansas at the top of that list, with a rate of 16 confirmed coronavirus cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days. Nevada was in third place with 15 cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days.

Neighboring states also are seeing cases rise, but in contrast, Illinois is reporting a rate of just two cases per 100,000 residents, and Kansas is at six cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days.

Missouri outbreaks have been running especially high in north-central counties, as well as in the Joplin and Springfield region, which is boosting hospitalization numbers, too.

Mercy Hospital Springfield CAO Erik Frederick tweeted that the hospital was expanding to a second COVID-19 designated intensive care unit.

“Physicians, nurses and respiratory therapists are tired,” Frederick tweeted Monday. “Heck everyone is tired.”