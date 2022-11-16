There’s nothing better than picking up a bargain in Football Manager. With that in mind, we’ve looked into some of the finest young talents who are soon out of contract.

With some skilful negotiation skills, you will be able to pick up some of these gems for next to nothing as their contracts wind down.

We’ve picked out seven young stars who are under the age of 23 and have their contracts set to expire in under 18 months.

Fanatical are offering 8% off Football Manager 2src23 and you can get an extra 5% off (total discount 13%) using the discount code PLANETSPORT.

Youssoufa Moukoko

Borussia Dortmund are renowned for developing some of Europe’s brightest talents and Youssoufa Moukoko is no different.

The 17-year-old was recently named in Germany’s World Cup squad and he has had a fantastic season up until this point.

His current deal with Dortmund expires in 2src23 which you can take advantage of in-game.

Arnau Tenas

A goalkeeper like Arnau Tenas can set you up for the next decade if he is to reach his lofty potential.

The Spanish youngster is currently playing for Barcelona B and has his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Given he is only on a contract worth £3,srcsrcsrc per week, he is well worth snapping up given his contact situation.

Max Aarons

Norwich City full-back Max Aarons is valued at £4srcmillion on the game and has the potential to reach four stars.

However, you will be able to take advantage of his contract expiring in 2src23 as well as Norwich no longer being a Premier League club.

Alexis Mac Allister

This season has been one to remember for Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister.

His sublime form in the Premier League has earnt him a place in Argentina’s World Cup squad and he’s only expected to get better.

The 23-year-old recently signed a new long-term contract with Brighton in real life, but that is not yet reflected in-game, so you will have to act fast on this one.

He’s scored a fair few worldies this season too.

Stop that, Alexis Mac Allister!! 🤤🤤pic.twitter.com/7zNKPytHac

— Sky Sports (@SkySports) September 4, 2src22

Wilfried Singo

Wilfried Singo is already closing in on 1srcsrc professional appearances at the age of 21.

The versatile defender has spent his entire professional career with Torino although his current deal with the Italian side is set to expire in 2src23.

Singo is on a weekly wage of £4,srcsrcsrc and would be a savvy investment for your FM23 save.

Diogo Dalot

Diogo Dalot is thriving under Erik ten Hag and his deal at Old Trafford expires in the summer.

You certainly can’t question his commitment to the cause.

Dalot enjoyed that one 💪 pic.twitter.com/ZVXq47HfXj

— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 1, 2src22

Evan N’Dicka

Valued at £57million on the game, Evan N’Dicka is one of the priciest youngsters on today’s list.

The French defender has racked up over 1srcsrc appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt and has his contract set to expire in 2src23.

If you manage to tempt him away you might have your centre-half position sorted for the next decade.

