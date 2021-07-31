footage-shows-a-‘frustrated’-contractor-using-an-excavator-to-wreck-a-new-apartment-complex-over-unpaid-work

The contractor reportedly obtained the excavator specifically for the rampage in Blumberg, Germany. Twitter: @smotri_sar

A contractor went on a rampage with an excavator because he believed he was owed money by the developer.

A video shows him smashing the terraces of a newly built apartment complex in Blumberg, Germany.

The contractor caused around $600,000 worth of damage to the building, The Sun reported.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A general contractor in Germany caused nearly $600,000 worth of damage to a luxury apartment complex because he believed the developer owed him around $5.8 million in outstanding debts, according to The Sun.

The unnamed man, 47, went on the wrecking spree in Blumberg, Germany on Wednesday evening because he was “frustrated” due to “unjustly held payments,” a spokesperson for the local police force confirmed to Metro.

Footage from the incident shows the contractor using an excavator to smash the balconies of a 30-unit apartment building.

He only stopped destroying the building because the excavator’s hydraulic hose broke, The Sun reported.

Read more: An Atlanta general contractor explains how he’s handling ‘bizarro world’ lumber prices and 12 weeks of backlogs

The man also damaged the building’s garages where several gas containers were stored, German newspaper Schwarzwälder Bote reported.

Police cordoned off an area around the building because there was the possibility of damage to the gas containers, the paper added.

The contractor got out of the excavator and drove away from the scene before eventually turning himself into the police, Schwarzwälder Bot said.

Nobody was inside the building but around 50 onlookers watched in horror, according to Metro.

Read the original article on Insider