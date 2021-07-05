food-vendor-cries-bitterly-after-ebonyi-commissioner-allegedly-threw-away-her-coolers-of-food

A food vendor broke down in tears after an Ebonyi state Commissioner allegedly disposed her coolers of food.

It was gathered that the Ebonyi State Commissioner for Abakaliki Capital Territory, Barr. Onyekachi Nwebonyi, threw away the woman’s cooler of food at the state capital on Monday morning, July 5th.

In a video that was shared online the victim alleged that the commissioner and his team poured her food on the floor and inside the gutter.

The distraught woman said tearfully, “Onyekachi Nwaebonyi and his team did this. He didn’t even tell me to carry my goods away”.

Watch video below,