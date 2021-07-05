Home hearsay Food vendor cries bitterly after Ebonyi Commissioner allegedly threw away her coolers of food
hearsay

Food vendor cries bitterly after Ebonyi Commissioner allegedly threw away her coolers of food

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
food-vendor-cries-bitterly-after-ebonyi-commissioner-allegedly-threw-away-her-coolers-of-food

A food vendor broke down in tears after an Ebonyi state Commissioner allegedly disposed her coolers of food.

It was gathered that the Ebonyi State Commissioner for Abakaliki Capital Territory, Barr. Onyekachi Nwebonyi, threw away the woman’s cooler of food at the state capital on Monday morning, July 5th.

In a video that was shared online the victim alleged that the commissioner and his team poured her food on the floor and inside the gutter.

The distraught woman said tearfully, “Onyekachi Nwaebonyi and his team did this. He didn’t even tell me to carry my goods away”.

Watch video below,

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

“I’m in trouble. My husband wants to leave...

Family arrests wife of late socialite, Kayode Badru...

Journalist narrates what happened after a lady quit...

“I just want to be a mistress to...

Beautiful couple who have known each other since...

“My boyfriend pays more money on tithe and...

“Is this what women go through?” – Nigerian...

Lady who texted a Nigerian Guy on Facebook...

Hypeman, FlexyNaija poisoned to death, weeks after saying...

Young man sleeps in his matriculation gown to...

Leave a Reply