FOOD REVIEW: Avocado coffee at Kalijodo – avocado or avoca-don’t?

DISCLAIMER: Does a dish exist if there are no online reviews? At Yummy!, we aim to be honest and transparent about the food we cover. As much as possible, we paid for the food. Where meals are offered for free, don’t assume for a moment we will disguise our delight or displeasure. What is guaranteed, however, are honest opinions (though we recognise taste is subjective) and relevant deets, to help you make a decision about a visit. For more Yummy! content, visit yhoo.it/yummy

Are you a morning coffee person, or after lunch coffee person, or a coffee throughout the day person? Regardless, throw a stone in Singapore, and it’s bound to hit a coffee shop, joint or cafe where one can get their caffeine fix.

Today, the Yummy crew head down to Kalijodo, serving up Singapore’s first specialty avocado coffee. Yep, you read that right — coffee with avocado. Hailing from Indonesia, the first store opened at Joo Chiat and have garnered a fair amount of reviews in a year of operation.

Photo: Customer review of Kalijodo on Google

Why avocado and coffee? Accordingly to the owner, it was born out of an experiment for a new drink. Kalijodo now has over 70 outlets in Indonesia, which is possibly a good indication of the reception to this unique combination of coffee and avocado.

Will coffee and avocado blend well together?

Before coffee connoisseurs gasp at the audacity of mixing the two, Kalijodo does serves up a wicked cup of normal coffee, something we are sure elevated the enjoyment of the drink as a whole. Check out the video for our full review!

Kalijodo

14 Scotts Road

#01-41, Far East Plaza

Singapore 228213

Opening hours: 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM