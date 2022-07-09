food-prices-squeeze-poorest-in-rich-countries

LONDON—Rampant food inflation is roiling the world’s least-developed nations. It is also hitting poor people in rich countries.

Matsentralen Norge, a food-bank operator in oil-rich Norway, says it is distributing 30% more food compared with the same period in 2021, a year that in itself saw sharply higher demand because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Food-bank usage is on the rise in the U.S., too, while grocery stores report customers there are trading down, buying more store-brand food and avoiding more expensive meat and fish.