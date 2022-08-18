food-poisoning:-zamfara-govt-advises-residents-to-be-careful-of-what-they-cook,-eat

The Zamfara State Government has advised residents to be careful of what they eat and how they prepare their food.

It said this while reacting to the death of seven members of a family from food poisoning.

The advice was given by the state’s Commissioner of Information, Hon. Ibrahim Magaji Dosara, while condoling with the grieving family that lost seven of its members after consuming food made out of grains suspected to be poisonous in Danbaza village, Dosara District in Maradun Local Government.

“Peoples should always verify to ensure that the food they prepare does not contain any insecticides or chemicals that are harmful to humans with a view to ensuring the safety of their lives”, he said.

He described the death of seven members of the family as a tragedy and prayed to Allah (SWT) to grant the deceased Aljannah Firdausi and the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Responding on behalf of the family, Malam Hassan Danbaza said he lost two of his wives, three children, and two grandchildren in the incident.

Malam Hassan thanked the commissioner for the condolence visit and prayed for journey mercy for the Commissioner and his members.