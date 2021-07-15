Foo Fighters Call Off Forum Reopening Show After Someone in Camp Contracts COVID-19 – Variety

The Forum’s rock-christened return has been put on pause.

The Inglewood arena was set to reopen with a Foo Fighters show on Saturday, but the band announced today that a COVID-19 case within their organization has led to the postponement of their show.

“Despite having made every effort to follow CDC Covid protocols and local laws, there has been a confirmed Covid-19 case within the Foo Fighters organization,” the Foo Fighters explained on Twitter. “Out of an abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the band, crew and most of all the fans, Saturday’s show at the Los Angeles Forum is being postponed to a later date. The new date will be announced shortly. Tickets for the July 17th date will be honored for the new date.”

The July 17 show would have marked the Forum’s first full-capacity show since the lockdowns early last year. If the current schedule holds, the venue’s reopening will fall instead to a fight, the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix Finals, on July 19. No other music shows are booked for the Forum until a Black Crowes concert Aug. 19, the only show the arena has on the books for next month.

The return of live music since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic saw the Foo Fighters popping up across the country. Dave Grohl and his bandmates closed out SoFi Stadium’s Vax Live event in May and played a set at the Canyon for 600 vaccinated fans in June. The Agoura Hills, Calif. show coincided with the state’s official reopening.

Over on the east Coast, the Foo Fighters kicked off Madison Square Garden’s 2021 season. The three-hour set included a surprise appearance from Dave Chapelle, who covered Radiohead’s “Creep,” and covers of the Bee Gee’s “You Should Be Dancing” and Queen’s “Somebody to Love.”

The Foo Fighters are still scheduled to play their next tour date at the ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park on July 28.