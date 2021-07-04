Following Counting On Cancellation And Josh Duggar’s Arrest On Child Pornography Charges, Jim Bob And Michelle Duggar Break Silence – CinemaBlend

Counting On made it through 11 seasons on TLC, but after Josh Duggar’s arrest on one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography, there were rumors the show would get cancelled. Those rumors turned out to be true and TLC finally said goodbye to the series last week.

But Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar say they are only looking forward and not looking back. They thanked the crew that stuck with them over the years and noted: