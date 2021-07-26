Follow your identified talent with diligence – Gov Ortom preaches in church

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has advised people of the state to identify their talents and follow the same with due diligence in order to achieve set goals in life.

He spoke yesterday at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Signs and Wonders Mega Parish, Makurdi, while speaking on the topic “Understanding Help Ministry and Role of Workers in Evangelism.”

Governor Ortom stated that in addition to prayers and faith in God, identifying one’s talent and developing the same could yield better results.

He tasked the congregation on obedience to the word of God and leadership in general, stressing that life entails complementing one another and respect for leaders at all strata.

The Governor, who urged the workers and evangelists to allow the holy spirit direct their affairs, said humility should be their watchword while they allow God to lead in their affairs.

According to the Governor, since he gave his life to Christ, he had never been disappointed in any adventure and charged the congregation to do the same and their reward would be enormous.