“Focus on your own” – Yul Edochie’s daughter, Danielle lashes out at followers asking questions about her family

Actor Yul Edochie’s teenage daughter, Danielle, has lashed out at curious Instagram followers asking her questions about her family.

The 17-year-old held a question and answer session on her Instagram page, where her fans and followers could ask her anything.

However, while Danielle would have expected to be asked questions about herself, the majority of the questions asked were about her family.

An enraged Danielle shared a snapshot of some of the responses and questioned why people are so interested in learning about other people’s families.

She urged such people to mind their business and focus on their own families.

“Focus on your own. Respectfully, people need to learn how to mind their business. How do you come online just to invest in other people’s lives & feel so entitled to it. Isn’t that embarrassing?” She wrote.

Meanwhile, Yul Edochie has taken to his social media to warn boys to keep off his daughter who’s just 17 years old.

The Actor who has been in the news more often since his controversial decision to take a second wife, issued the warning while flaunting the beautiful girl on his page.

Sharing the photo, he wrote;

“Omo leave am, I dey born fine children sha. My 17yr old daughter @danielleyuledochie now going into 200 level in the University. Beauty with brains. I AM BLESSED AND GRATEFUL TO GOD. PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT: Boys no near my house say you dey find her oo.”