focus-dance:-hilarious-video-of-yoruba-celebrities-dancing-to-popular-beat,-fans-roll-on-floor-with-laughter

Some Yoruba Nollywood actors have shown that they are also in vogue with recent trends of this current generation

Comedian MC Lively recently shared a video on his social media page and he noted that it was recorded on a movie set

Lively noted that nobody lost focus while during the challenge but Nigerians thought the celebrities looked funny

Nollywood actors Victor Yomi Fash Lanso, Adebayo Salami, Ronke Ojo, Ronke Odusanya and comedian MC Lively recently got their fans laughing on social media.

Olaiya, Yomi Fash Lanso, Adebayo Salami are spotted doing the focus challenge on set.

Photos: @mc_lively

Source: Instagram

Celebrities doing the focus challenge

Comedian MC Lively shared a video recorded on a movie set.

In the video, the celebrities were on a straight line as they stuck out their fingers and nodded their heads to the focus dance beats.

The entertainers later marched away from where they were standing as the camera panned towards where they were going.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

deejayneptune:

“Mad o.”

ronkeoshodioke:

“Na me good pass, àbí?”

ajibadey_:

“Olaiya is counting his focus.”

iam_winnybillionz:

“This your people ehhh.”

dhorlyp:

“Femi Adebayo tho.”

ardehtorlarh:

“It’s olaiya 12345 for me.. baba Dey count focus.”

realtwitch:

“Where this our bosses take jam again bayii.”

Focus dance in church

. earlier reported that a group of children were seen dancing to the popular beat in what appeared to be a celestial church.

In the short snap, the kids wore white shirts and blue jeans while some of them wore the signature black shades that go with the dance steps.

It wasn’t long before the kids started their performance and the crowd in the church hailed them, obviously enjoying the show.

After the clip went viral online, some people praised them for ‘focusing’ on God. Others however said the church is not a place to party.

