Rory McIlroy’s coach calls for double tee-off times at The Open to stop draw ‘unfairness’
The traditionalists will undoubtedly be horrified at the notion, but Pete Cowen believes it is now time for The Open to move to a two-tee start to counter the “unfairness” of the current draw system. Cowen is coach to the likes of Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Henrik Stenson and Ian Poulter, and his word has sway. The former European Tour pro has yet again watched a section of the field be put at a disadvantage because of the weather and he feels that the R&A should now act and at least try to ma
Louis Oosthuizen holds off Collin Morikawa charge to take lead into Open final round
Full Open Championship leaderboard Oosthuizen regains momentum and lead with birdie at 16 Morikawa one behind after late rally Spieth’s back-to-back bogeys on 17 and 18 ruin his round Three bogeys on back nine undo McIlroy’s fine start Louis Oosthuizen will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the 149th Open as a shocking late miss left Jordan Spieth with an uphill task at Royal St George’s. Oosthuizen, who was two ahead at halfway thanks to a championship record total of 129, shrugged o