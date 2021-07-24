Fly Fire: New Plumas County blaze sees ‘significant growth’ – KCRA Sacramento

A new wildfire has ignited in Plumas County, prompting evacuations there, officials said. The Fly Fire started Thursday near where the massive Dixie Fire is burning. That fire has prompted evacuation orders in both Butte and Plumas counties. As of Saturday, the Fly Fire was estimated to have charred 2,800 acres and is 5% contained, with significant growth to the northeast.United States Forest Service officials said the fire is expected to reach the peak of Mount Hough on Saturday.Crews are also working to keep the fire from growing into the Quincy area.”Firefighters are prioritizing constructing line on the south flank of this fire to keep it away from Quincy,” forest service officials said in the daily incident overview. Fly Fire evacuation information Click here for information from the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office This is a developing story. Stay with KCRA 3 for the latest.

Fly Fire evacuation information

