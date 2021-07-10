Home WORLD NEWS Florida reports rise in coronavirus cases over the past week – Associated Press
WORLD NEWS

Florida reports rise in coronavirus cases over the past week – Associated Press

by admin
written by admin
florida-reports-rise-in-coronavirus-cases-over-the-past-week-–-associated-press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida health officials reported an increase in COVID-19 cases and a higher positive test rate over the past week.

The number of virus cases in Florida rose by about 8,000 compared with the week before, for a total of 23,747 new cases, the state Department of Health reported Friday.

New cases of the coronavirus have been on the rise in Florida over the past month. The rate of positive tests was 7.8% last week after trending at about 4% positivity in recent weeks.

There were 172 deaths in Florida from COVID-19 last week, the health department reported.

More than 2,300 people were hospitalized in Florida with COVID-19 for the week of June 30 to July 6, according to the latest White House report. In comparison, 1,868 were hospitalized the previous week.

The state has recorded at least 2.4 million coronavirus cases and 38,901 deaths since the pandemic began, state figures show.

Officials also said the total number of Floridians who have been fully or partially vaccinated at around 11 million, or 58% of Floridians who are 12 and older.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Pompeo urges Iranian dissidents to ‘keep up the...

U.F.C. 264 Live Updates: What to Expect and...

Falcons linebacker Barkevious Mingo charged with indecency with...

Copa America 2021 final: Brazil vs. Argentina live...

Virgin Galactic’s launching Richard Branson to space: Why...

Rob Schneider Suggests Using Guns Against Potential of...

The 130-Degree Fahrenheit Reading in Death Valley Ties...

First Lady of Haiti Martine Moïse makes first...

‘Small miracle’: Binx the cat, furry survivor of...

Wimbledon 2021 – Ash Barty felt right at...

Leave a Reply