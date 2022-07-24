florida-cup-final:-tuchel-makes-honest-confession-as-arsenal-thrash-chelsea

Chelsea boss, Thomas Tuchel has admitted that Liverpool and Manchester City are ‘far ahead’ of his team after they were thrashed 4-0 by Arsenal in a pre-season Florida Cup final on Sunday.

Tuchel added that they ‘shouldn’t even mention’ Liverpool and Manchester City because they got ‘absolutely beaten’ by Arsenal – a team that is not in the Champions League.

Arsenal, who will be playing Europa League football next season, put four past their London rivals in the USA to add another defeat to their pre-season trip after a penalty shootout loss to Charlotte last time out.

Goals from Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Albert Sambi Lokonga ensured Arsenal defeated Chelsea at the Camping World Stadium.

“Given our last two weeks, our game today, we should not mention the two teams (Liverpool and Manchester City) in front of us,” Tuchel was quoted by Football London as saying after the game.

“We got absolutely beaten by a team that does not play Champions League football next season and finished behind us. But at the moment, they seem far ahead of us.”