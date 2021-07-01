florida-authorities-ask-for-more-federal-support-at-miami-search-site-amid-forecast-of-severe-weather

Reuters

Canada to ban sale of new fuel-powered cars and light trucks from 2035

Canada will ban the sale of fuel-burning new cars and light-duty trucks from 2035 in an effort to reach net-zero emissions across the country by 2050, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government said on Tuesday. Only zero-emissions cars and trucks can be sold from 2035, according to a statement, adding that a mixture of investments and regulations will help industry transition toward that goal. “We are committed to aligning Canada’s zero-emission vehicles sales targets with those of the most ambitious North American jurisdictions,” Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said in the statement.