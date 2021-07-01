florida-authorities-ask-for-more-federal-support-at-miami-search-site-amid-forecast-of-severe-weather

-
Yahoo Finance Video
We are incredibly bullish on travel: CLEAR CEO
CLEAR CEO Caryn Seidman Becky joins Yahoo Finance to discuss its NYSE debut with the ticker YOU and its plans for the future, including leading in biometric innovation and increasing its presence for its preferred access services inside airports and outside at other venues.
Reuters
Mexican search-and-rescue team on hold near Florida high-rise disaster
A number of Mexican search-and-rescue groups called ‘topos’ – which means ‘moles’ – emerged from local rescue efforts after the devastating 1985 earthquake that hit Mexico City. “We pray that we would be granted permissions to access the rubble and help the missing persons,” said Adrian Salvador Aguirre Macias, 46, who has volunteered with Los Topos Azteca for 14 years.
Associated Press Videos
4 more bodies found in Fla. condo rubble; 16 dead
Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says the bodies of four additional victims have been found in the rubble of a collapsed condo tower in Surfside, Florida, raising the death toll to 16 people. (June 30)
Reuters
Canada to ban sale of new fuel-powered cars and light trucks from 2035
Canada will ban the sale of fuel-burning new cars and light-duty trucks from 2035 in an effort to reach net-zero emissions across the country by 2050, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government said on Tuesday. Only zero-emissions cars and trucks can be sold from 2035, according to a statement, adding that a mixture of investments and regulations will help industry transition toward that goal. “We are committed to aligning Canada’s zero-emission vehicles sales targets with those of the most ambitious North American jurisdictions,” Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said in the statement.
Yahoo News Video
Facebook message leads to warrant in years-old college rape claim
A new team of police and prosecutors on Tuesday obtained an arrest warrant charging Ian Cleary, 28, of Saratoga, Calif., with sexually assaulting Shannon Keeler when they were students at Gettysburg College in 2013. Police said they had not yet located him, and were not sure where he is, leaving it unclear whether Keeler will see the case go to trial.
TechCrunch
Kikoff raises $30M for its hybrid consumer-credit and financial-literacy service
Kikoff, a personal finance platform aimed at helping consumers build credit, announced today that it has raised $30 million in a Series B round. The capital is in addition to the $12.5 million the startup raised across previously unannounced seed and Series A rounds, which were both led by Lightspeed Venture partners. Portage Ventures led Kikoff’s Series B, which included participation from Lightspeed, GGV, Coatue and Core Innovation Capital.
The Daily Beast
Price Gougers Rip Off Pacific Northwest Heatwave Victims
Jennifer Gauthier via ReutersScammers and price gougers are making the most of the deadly heatwave gripping much of the Pacific Northwest, selling used window air conditioners worth around $250 for $2,000 and hawking tiny desk fans for upwards of $200. In British Columbia, Canada, where more than 230 people have died from heat-related illnesses since Friday, air-conditioned hotel rooms are going for up to three times the normal rate. And sweltering residents can’t book them fast enough.As some p
