florida-ag-commissioner-suspends-concealed-weapons-permits-for-22-capitol-rioters

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said Tuesday she suspended the concealed carry licenses of 22 people charged in connection to the Capitol insurrection “instigated by Donald Trump.”

Why it matters: The move comes shortly after the Jan. 6 select committee held its first hearing on the riots. Fried’s office said more suspensions and revocations could be on the table.

How it works: The Licensing Division of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services can immediately suspend a concealed carry license when the permit-holder is charged with a felony or other disqualifying offenses.

The division also has the power to revoke the license completely if a sentence disqualifies the permit-holder.

What she’s saying: “The deeply disturbing events that occurred at our nation’s Capitol on January 6th were sedition, treason, and domestic terrorism – and those individuals involved in the insurrection must be held accountable for attempting to subvert our democratic process,” Fried, the only Democratic statewide elected official, said in a statement.

“Since charges began being filed, we are using our lawful authority to immediately suspend the licenses.”

Worth noting: Fried is running for governor.

