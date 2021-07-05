florence-pugh-talks-criticism-over-her-relationship-with-zach-braff

(CNN) Florence Pugh and Zach Braff are going strong after more than two years together.

The actress, who has a major role in the upcoming “Black Widow,” says that because she is 25 and Braff is 46, they often face criticism about their age difference.

“I think it bugs people that it’s not who they expected,” Pugh told the Sunday Times.

She continued: “But it’s my life and I’m not doing anything to please people or to make it a better headline or story. I want to also be a person!”

Pugh said she often faces negative responses from people online when she posts something about Braff.