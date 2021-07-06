- Florence Pugh talks about her new film, ‘Black Widow’ Good Morning America
- Florence Pugh Says Her Relationship With Zach Braff Upsets People Because He’s ‘Not Who They Expected’ ELLE.com
- Florence Pugh talks about why her relationship with Zach Braff bugs people Geo News
- Florence Pugh Opened Up About the Criticism She Gets for Dating Zach Braff HelloGiggles
- Black Widow Star Florence Pugh Responds to Critics of Her Relationship With Zach Braff ComicBook.com
- View Full coverage on Google News