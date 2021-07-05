Florence ban tourists from evening walks in six neighbourhoods – Happytrips

After being in lockdown for an exceptionally long period, cities across the globe have started welcoming tourists. But crowd control still remains a cause of concern for touristy nations amid COVID-19 surge. In a bid to control over-tourism and further spread of Coronavirus, Florence has introduced a new rule that bans people from going for evening walks around the Italian city’s most popular neighbourhood on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday until further notice.

The popular regions in Florence, namely Santo Spirito, Santa Croce, Piazza Strozzi, and Piazza S.S. Annunziata will remain shut for tourists from 9 PM to 6 AM, unless they are visiting the bars and restaurants in the regions. All these places attract mostly evening congregations of people who come out to eat and drink.

If someone is caught breaking the rule, they will be fined from about $500 to $1100 (INR 37259 and INR 81970). The rule will remain in place until Italy declares an end to the pandemic.

Florence, the picturesque Italian city, is renowned for its museums, churches, and palaces. The city’s main attractions include the Cathedral Of Santa Maria Fiori And Piazza Duomo, Winery At Renaissance Villa, Cinque Terre, Ponte Vecchio and Palazzo Pitti And Boboli Gardens.

The city might be small but is loaded with some gorgeous and world-renowned architectures including Santa Maria Novella, Bargello Palace National Museum, Piazza Della Repubblica and Basilica Di San Lorenzo.