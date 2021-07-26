Two brothers embrace Monday, July 19, in front of their parents' home, which was destroyed by flooding in Altenahr, Germany.

Boris Roessler/picture alliance/Getty Images

A damaged road buckles after flooding in Euskirchen, Germany.

Abdulhamid Hosbas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

This aerial photo shows a bridge collapsed over the Ahr River in Germany's Ahrweiler district on Sunday.

Boris Roessler/dpa/Sipa

Damage is seen Sunday in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany.

Thomas Frey/dpa/Sipa

Homes are damaged in Pepinster, Belgium, on Saturday.

Olivier Matthys/Getty Images

A resident stands in floodwaters in Rochefort, Belgium, on Saturday.

John Thys/bioreports/Getty Images

Members of the German armed forces search for flood victims in Erftstadt, Germany, on Saturday.

Sebastien Bozon/bioreports/Getty Images

A resident of Arcen, Netherlands, looks at the rising water of the Meuse River on Saturday.

Remko de Waal/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Water flows over a square in front of a house in Bischofswiesen, Germany.

Kilian Pfeiffer/AP

A man stands in front of a destroyed house in Schuld, Germany.

Christof Stache/bioreports/Getty Images

A water level gauge shows rising waters in Arcen, Netherlands, on Saturday. Dutch officials ordered the evacuation of 10,000 people in the municipality of Venlo, as the Meuse was rising there faster than expected.

Remko de Waal/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

This aerial photo shows flooding in Erftstadt, Germany, on Friday.

Rhein-Erft District/@BezRegKoeln/Twitter

A man brushes water and mud out of his flooded house in Ensival, Belgium, on Friday.

Francisco Seco/AP

People collect debris in Bad Muenstereifel, Germany.

Ina Fassbender/bioreports/Getty Images

The Steinbach dam is seen after flooding near Euskirchen, Germany.

Markus Klümper/picture alliance/Getty Images

Firefighters walk past a car that was damaged by flooding in Schuld, Germany.

Thomas Frey/dpa/AP

People lay sandbags in Roermond, Netherlands, on Friday.

Cris Toala Olivares/Getty Images

A woman sorts through clothing at a shelter in Liege, Belgium, on Friday.

Valentin Bianchi/AP

A woman walks up the stairs of her damaged house in Ensival, Belgium.

Francisco Seco/AP

A man walks through a flooded part of Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, on Thursday.

Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters

A regional train sits in floodwaters at the local station in Kordel, Germany.

Sebastian Schmitt/AP

People use rafts to evacuate after the Meuse River broke its banks during heavy flooding in Liege, Belgium.

Valentin Bianchi/AP

People look at a railway crossing that was destroyed by the flooding in Priorei, Germany.

Sascha Schuermann/bioreports/Getty Images

Men walk by damaged homes in Schuld, Germany.

Michael Probst/AP

A man surveys what remains of his house in Schuld.

Thomas Frey/dpa/AP

Water from the Ahr River flows past a damaged bridge in Schuld.

Michael Probst/AP

Evacuees ride a bus in Valkenburg aan de Geul, Netherlands.

Sem van der Wal/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A car floats in the Meuse River during heavy flooding in Liege, Belgium, on Thursday.

Valentin Bianchi/AP

People walk on a damaged road in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany.

Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters

A resident uses a bucket to remove water from a house cellar in Hagen, Germany.

Roberto Pfeil/dpa/AP

A man and woman stand on the stoop of their home as they look at floodwaters in Geulle, Netherlands.

Sem van der Wal/ANP/Getty Images

Houses are damaged by flooding in Insul, Germany, on Thursday.

Michael Probst/AP

A man steps down a ladder in an attempt to cut his boat loose in the Meuse River in Liege, Belgium.

Valentin Bianchi/AP

Caravans and campers are partially submerged in Roermond, Netherlands.

Rob Engelaar/ANP/Getty Images

A destroyed building is seen in a flood-affected area of Schuld, Germany.

Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters

People walk over floodwaters in Stansstad, Switzerland.

Urs Flueerler/EPA-EFE-Shutterstock

Cars are covered by debris in Hagen, Germany.

Martin Meissner/AP

A flood-affected area of Schuld, Germany.

Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters

