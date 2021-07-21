Floods in China escalate, Tokyo Olympics underway, Brisbane to host 2032 Olympics – Yahoo Finance

Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita breaks down the top stories around the world.

Video Transcript

AKIKO FUJITA: In our worldview today, at least 25 people have died in China after record rainfall triggered flooding across central China’s Henan province. A majority of those deaths occurred in the capital city of Zhengzhou where rising waters trapped passengers inside a subway line. Images on social media showed people hanging on to ceiling handles as they tried to keep their heads above water.

Roughly 100,000 people have now been evacuated with roads and train lines disrupted while the military has been deployed to help with rescue efforts. More than 24 inches of rain fell in the city between Saturday and Tuesday, that is the equivalent of its annual average. More rain is forecast across Henan for the next three days and scientists say the extreme weather is almost certainly linked to global warming.

The Tokyo Olympics are officially underway, even as more athletes test positive for COVID-19. The Summer Games kicked off with women’s soccer where the US suffered a stunning 0-3 defeat against Sweden. In women’s softball, both team USA and Japan won their opening games. Meanwhile, nearly 70 athletes and Olympic personnel have now tested positive for COVID-19, including a member of the US men’s beach volleyball team.

The opening ceremony is set for Friday, where organizers say the event will be scaled down to quote, match the mood. And Australia’s set to host the Summer Olympics yet again. The city of Brisbane was officially picked as the host of the games in 2032.

The city celebrated the announcement, but it wasn’t much of a surprise. The IOC gave Brisbane exclusive negotiating rights back in February, making this a one-city race. The games return to Australia 32 years after the Sydney games in 2000 and Melbourne hosted back in 1956.