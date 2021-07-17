Home WORLD NEWS Flooding Prompts Mass Evacuations in Germany, Belgium as Death Toll Climbs – The Wall Street Journal
WORLD NEWS

Flooding Prompts Mass Evacuations in Germany, Belgium as Death Toll Climbs – The Wall Street Journal

by admin
written by admin
flooding-prompts-mass-evacuations-in-germany,-belgium-as-death-toll-climbs-–-the-wall-street-journal

BERLIN—Germany and neighboring countries were evacuating new areas hit or threatened by the region’s worst flooding in decades as the death toll across that part of Europe rose to around 170 on Saturday with rescuers searching for hundreds still missing.

Rainfall subsided at the start of the weekend, but authorities warned the flooding could continue for several more days before the water retreated. Farmland was devastated across the region.

More bodies were being recovered from flooded houses, the rubble of buildings and cars crushed by the torrent—meaning the final death toll is likely to be greater, several German officials said.

“The suffering just doesn’t stop,” Malu Dreyer, the premier of Rhineland Palatinate, one of the two German states affected, said on Friday. Ms. Dreyer said rescuers everywhere were finding the bodies of flood victims as the waters were withdrawing.

“One can only weep. This is horror.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

BUCKS at SUNS | FULL GAME 5 NBA...

Fauci says polio would still exist in the...

Who is Jaime Spears, Britney Spears’ little sister...

#Batterygate (2021); Apple accused of throttling recent handsets...

L.A. County Reports 11 New Covid-19 Deaths And...

Antifa violently clashes with police outside Los Angeles...

Israeli director Nadav Lapid’s ‘Ahed’s Knee’ wins jury...

Biden’s silence on filibuster strains Democrats’ patience |...

Humans, Neanderthals share up to 98.5 percent DNA,...

South Korea to bring home sailors aboard virus-hit...

Leave a Reply