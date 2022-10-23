Home POLITICS Flooding: Kano sets up committee, to demolish structures
Flooding: Kano sets up committee, to demolish structures

Flooding: Kano sets up committee, to demolish structures

The Kano State Government has set up a technical committee to expeditiously look into the prevailing incidents of flooding occasioned by the intermittent heavy downpours being recorded in the state in the last few days.

The state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who disclosed this in a statement, said that the government was worried about the occurrence of the floods which have wreaked havoc on the metropolitan area.

He said the committee had been saddled with the task of studying the metropolitan roads, drainage and culverts in the state of disrepair, with a view to rehabilitating them and reconstructing of new ones where possible.

Garba pointed out that the committee would also find structures built on waterways that oftentimes cause blockages and flooding.

The commissioner expressed concern over the calamity and commiserate with the people who have lost their valuables in the deluge.

He called on the public to bear with the government as everything possible would be done to remedy the situation.

