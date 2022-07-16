flood-wreaks-havoc-in-bauchi-communities,-washes-away-100-houses,-farmlands

Flood has wreaked havoc in 13 communities in Darazo Headquarters of Darazo Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

bioreports learned that the flood washed away over 100 houses in Darazo town and rendered hundreds of people homeless.

The Acting Director General who is overseeing the Bauchi State Emergency Management Agency (BASEMA), Alhaji Bala Yakubu Lame, confirmed the incident on Saturday in Bauchi while answering questions from reporters.

He also stated that emergency officials will visit the town on Sunday to ascertain the extent of damage done to the communities of the area in order to assist them.

Member representing Darazo Constituency in the State House of Assembly Kawuwa Shehu Damina, said the flood destroyed properties valued at millions of Naira.

Damina said “It’s a pity when we went round the town we saw how the flood damaged people’s food stuffs, fertilizers and many valuables , while many mud houses were destroyed.

He said it affected parts of the House of Village Head of Darazos Palace.

In his welcome address, the Chairman of Darazo Local Government Area Mahmud Bello said, “We thank the Almighty Allah who help us the heavy downpour started in the evening if not the damages will be many but there were no reports of deaths or injuries, we thank the Almighty Allah, it affected Houses in 13 communities.”

He said they have informed the state government for assistance to the victims.