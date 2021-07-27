flood-ravages-bridges,-farmlands-in-bauchi

Flood has ravaged some bridges, culverts and farmlands in some villages in Bogoro Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Speaking to journalist on Tuesday, in Bauchi, after inspecting the affected areas, the Executive Chairman of the council, Hon. Iliya Habila, expressed deep concern over the development, which has cut off some communities from each other.

“Habila also lamented the destructions of many farmlands in villages in the area, saying that the development would affect crop production,” he said.

bioreports reports that the flooding was caused by the heavy rain in the past few days that resulted in the overflow of the river banks leading to the flooding of farms and cutting off of the bridges and culverts.

He also disclosed this to bioreports that he will forward the matter to the relevant authorities at both the federal and state government level for further action.

Some residents of the affected communities, including traditional rulers, commended the Chairman for the timely visit to the affected areas.

While calling on government to quickly intervene and assist them to avert any loss of life and properties.

“The Chief of Ndit community Mr. Ezekiel Daniel said one hundred and fifty hectares of rice farm were submerged and flooded,” he said.

He noted that the residents are now living in conditions of uncertainty as to what next will happen.

bioreports also reports that the flood collapsed bridges in Gambar Zugum, Gambar Lere Bar Arewa, Bar Kudu, Gizaki Ndit, Tadnum, and Bugun and Dhrbi and as a result the villagers can not cross to the neighbouring villages.

