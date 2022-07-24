flood:-jigawa-government-warns-against-illegal-felling-of-trees,-blocking-of-drainages

The Jigawa State Government has warned residents against blacking drainages and illegal cutting of trees to avert incessant floods claiming lives and properties.

Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency SEMA, Yusuf Adamu Babura made the warning while speaking to newsmen.

He said the blocking of drainages and illegal felling of trees are the major causes of flooding and windstorm which is now resulting in the loss of lives and destruction of properties.

bioreports reported that six people lost their lives while scores were injured following a heavy downpour and windstorm that ravaged Kafin-Hausa Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

Babura explained that the warning became necessary due to the recent incidents that affected many local governments across the state.

“More than six people have lost their lives, 68 injured and over 1000 houses completely destroyed in flood at Kafin-Hausa, Guri, Miga, Guri, and Jahun local governments”

He explained that the state government has been working to minimize the flooding by clearing grass and embarkments, especially in the land areas.

The Executive Secretary further urged residents to report anyone found blocking drainages and cutting trees illegally



to the nearrest security agency for appropriate action.