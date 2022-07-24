Home Business Flipping Air Jordans Is No Longer a Slam Dunk
Business

Flipping Air Jordans Is No Longer a Slam Dunk

by News
1 views
flipping-air-jordans-is-no-longer-a-slam-dunk

Air Jordans, Nike Dunks and Air Force 1s soared in value last year as investors snapped up basketball-inspired sneakers, hoping to flip them for a profit. The hang time for this market is over.

Some of these limited-edition shoes are now reselling for 30% less than just a few months ago as owners unload high-end footwear at reduced prices. A pair of Air Jordans released on July 13 that might have once vanished in minutes took days to sell out from Nike Inc.’s virtual shelves. Average transactions at online sneaker resale marketplace StockX dropped 20% in June.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

China Bets Big on Basic Chips in Self-Sufficiency...

Elon Musk’s Friendship With Sergey Brin Ruptured by...

Toronto Airport Is World’s Worst for Delays Amid...

Weak Earnings Reports Aren’t Fazing Investors

Tesla Looks to Open Its EV-Charging Network

Lawsuit Over Musk’s Tesla Tweets Headed for Settlement...

More Shoppers Buy Store Brands, Eating Into Big...

Apple, Amazon, Meta Highlight Tech-Heavy Earnings Week

Bed Bath & Beyond Followed a Winning Playbook—and...

Twitter Reports Drop in Revenue, Blames Uncertainty Over...

Leave a Reply