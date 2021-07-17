Flash Season 7 Finale Images Reveal Barry & Iris Renew Their Vows – Screen Rant

First look images of The Flash season 7 finale depict Barry and Iris Allen-West saying “I do” all over again in a vow renewal ceremony. The show, which premiered in 2014 and has recently celebrated its 150th episode, is part of The Arrowverse, a group of DC shows on the CW including Arrow, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow. The Flash follows Barry Allen, a crime scene investigator who gains superspeed powers and uses it to fight criminals. While the show has been dropping in viewership, there are still many dedicated fans awaiting the season 7 finale on July 20.

One of the strong points of the show for many fans has been the relationship between Barry and Iris West-Allen, who initially married in season 4 during the Crisis on Earth-X Arrowverse crossover event. Since the couple was directly responsible for the re-birth of the Speed Force, much of season 7 has been about their relationship to each other and to the Speed Force, with the two of them often having different ideas about how to handle the situation. Though they disagree often and sometimes fight with each other, Barry and Iris are considered one of the strongest couples in the Arrowverse, having made it through 7 seasons of romance with 6 first kisses, 2 proposals, and 4 weddings to show for it.

Now, with the season 7 finale on the way, fans have been treated to exclusive photos of the episode depicting Iris and Barry renewing their vows in a ceremony led by Cisco. The photos from ET Online show Barry in a blue suit and Iris in a coral off-the-shoulder dress. The couple is joined by their time-traveling children Nora and Bart as well as other family and friends. Jordan Fisher, who joined the show this season as Bart, had this to say about the upcoming scene:

It’s a moment of affection and nurture and love and calm and care that is so justified in this moment and in this season. It was one thousand percent one of my favorite things to film, literally just because of the people that were all on set.

The photos and description by Fisher point to the fact that fans can expect some sort of catharsis from the finale after a whirlwind season complicated by time-travel, duplicates, and more metahumans on screen and the COVID-19 pandemic off screen. Though it may seem that having the couple pronounce their love to each other yet again may be overkill, it seems like the exact kind of fun fan service that the audience deserves. Unlike some other DC properties, shows in the Arrowverse have been generally successful in toeing the line between taking themselves seriously and giving the fans something fun to geek out about.

After season 7 ends, fans will not have to wait very long for season 8 to begin. According to The CW’s fall schedule, The Flash will be back on November 16 at 8pm. Season 7 featured some major departures of some fan-favorite characters, but much of The Flash‘s original cast has signed on for season 8, promising that the show will still have what audiences have come to love from it.

Source: ET Online





