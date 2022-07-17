{FLASH} OsunDecides’22: PDP’s Adeleke Wins 17 Local Governments
Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won 17 of the 30 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the governorship election held in the State of Osun, yesterday. Incumbent Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), however, won in the remaining 13 LGAs. This comes as the Independent National Electoral…”
Incumbent Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), however, won in the remaining 13 LGAs.
This comes as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) collates the results of the election.
The collation exercise, which commenced in the early hours of Sunday, is ongoing at the INEC office in Osogbo, the state capital.
See the breakdown of the collated results for the 30 LGAs below:
Ife East LG
APC – 19,353
PDP – 18,071
Ife South LG
APC – 12,481
PDP – 9,116
Atakunmosa East LG
APC – 7,449
PDP – 6,992
Irewole LG
APC – 18,198
PDP – 14,216
Egbedore LG
APC – 9,228
PDP – 13,230
Ede North LG
APC – 9,603
PDP – 23,931
Ejigbo LG
APC – 14,355
PDP – 18,065
Isokan LG
APC – 10,833
PDP – 10,777
Ede South LGA
APC – 5,704
PDP – 19,438
Iwo LGA
APC – 17,421
PDP – 16,914
Ola Oluwa LGA
APC – 9,123
PDP – 7,205
Aiyedaade LG
APC – 14,527
PDP – 13,380
Ori Ade LG
APC – 14,189
PDP – 15,947
Irepodun LG
APC – 12,122
PDP – 14,369
Ife Central LG
APC – 17,880
PDP – 13,532
Ifedayo LG
APC – 5,016
PDP – 4,730
Ife North LG
APC – 9,964
PDP – 10,359
Olorunda LG
APC – 18,709
PDP – 21,350
Orolu LG
APC – 9,928
PDP – 10,282
Obokun LG
APC – 9,727
PDP – 13,575
Boripe LG
APC – 21,205
PDP – 7,595
Odo Otin LG
APC – 13,482
PDP – 14,003
Aiyedire LG
APC – 7,868
PDP – 7,402
Ilesha West LG
APC – 10,777
PDP – 13,769
Ifelodun LG
APC – 16,068
PDP – 17,107
Atakunmosa West LG
APC – 6,601
PDP – 7,750
Ila LG
APC – 11,163
PDP – 13,036
Osogbo LG
APC – 22,952
PDP – 30,401
Ilesha East LG
APC – 13,452
PDP – 10,969
Boluwaduro LG
APC – 5,649
PDP – 5,869