FKF Shield Cup: Nyayo Stadium to host AFC Leopards showdown – Gor Mahia

K’Ogalo made the announcement on Friday even though the federation states they have not received a letter confirming the club’s update

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Gor Mahia have claimed the Shield Cup final match against AFC Leopards will be held at Nyayo Stadium on July 4.

In a Facebook post on Friday, K’Ogalo have stated the match has been moved from Utalii Ground to Nyayo Stadium. The government had initially confirmed the facility at the city centre is not available as it had been booked for a different event.

“The venue for Sunday’s Cup match final [Gor Mahia vs AFC Leopards] has been changed to Nyayo Stadium from Utalii Grounds. Kick-off time remains the same,” the local heavyweights stated on the social media post.

Editors’ Picks Kane in, Aguero out: How Man City could line-up in 2021-22

Italy’s big-game player: Chiesa proving the value of patience and perseverance

From Arsenal villain to Switzerland hero: Reborn Xhaka showing why Mourinho wants him as Roma’s leader

Sancho to Man Utd: Where will Solskjaer’s new £73m signing play?

Although Gor Mahia gave the update, FKF’s CEO Barry Otieno has said they are not aware of the venue change announced by the club: “We have requested the government several times to use Nyayo Stadium for the derby final and we were denied access, we have not been told anything about the availability of the venue,” Otieno told Goal.

“We don’t know if they have communicated directly to the clubs but as FKF we are not aware whether they have given green light to use Nyayo, all we know we have already prepared Utalii grounds, and the final will be played there. But it is sad for football anyway when we ask for Nyayo and we don’t get a response, even our latest letter has not been replied to.” None of the government-owned stadiums has been available for the FKF Premier League and the National Super Leagues sides since the suspension on sports activities were lifted in May.

Even the national U23 side – the Emerging Stars – have been denied access to the Moi International Sports Complex in Kasarani for the preparations of the Cecafa Championships that will be held in Ethiopia in July. Pressure has been mounting on the government to allow top-tier sides to use either Kasarani or Nyayo Stadium. AFC Leopards’ chair Dan Shikanda stated why Utalii and Ruaraka Grounds should not continue to host any game.

“It is a big match which deserves a huge atmosphere, these two teams met last in such a final in 2013 and you can imagine how good if they face with fans rallying behind them, I wish the government can listen to us and give us a good venue and also allow a few fans,” Shikanda said in an earlier interview.

“Our players have suffered a lot playing at Utalii and Ruaraka, the playing surface is getting worse and players are picking unnecessary injuries, the game is also not flowing as per what the coaches want, we hope to get Nyayo at least for the final.”

AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia will face off in a meeting that will decide which side will grab the Caf Confederation Cup ticket.